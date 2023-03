Zwolle's Town Hall consists of the stately old council chamber and adjacent new wing, in front of which stands a statue of Adam (1881) by French sculptor Auguste Rodin. At its foot is a telephone number – actually a contemporary audio-art work conceived in 2006 by Dutch artist Arnoud Holleman (b 1964) – that art curios can call to hear the story of Adam narrated by no other than 'Adam' himself. Press 1 for English, 2 for Dutch.