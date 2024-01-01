Grote Kerk

Overijssel

This monumental Gothic church (1370–1452) is grand, but was much grander before lightning knocked down the tower – the highest in the Netherlands – in 1682.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum de Waag

    Museum de Waag

    18.24 MILES

    At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…

  • Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

    Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

    0.09 MILES

    People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…

  • Nieuwe Toren

    Nieuwe Toren

    8.11 MILES

    This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…

  • Museum De Fundatie

    Museum De Fundatie

    0.12 MILES

    Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…

  • Grote of Lebuïnuskerk

    Grote of Lebuïnuskerk

    18.17 MILES

    The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…

  • Batavialand

    Batavialand

    27.55 MILES

    Batavialand's centrepiece is a replica of a 17th-century Dutch merchant frigate, the Batavia, which took 10 years to reconstruct. The original was a 17th…

  • Paleis Het Loo

    Paleis Het Loo

    20.65 MILES

    This dazzling palace, 3.5km north of downtown Apeldoorn, was built in 1685 for William III, and Queen Wilhelmina lived here until 1962. Until 2021 its…

  • Schokland Museum

    Schokland Museum

    15.73 MILES

    Schokland's islanders eked out an existence for hundreds of years on a long, narrow strip of land in the Zuiderzee. By the mid-19th century the clock had…

