This monumental Gothic church (1370–1452) is grand, but was much grander before lightning knocked down the tower – the highest in the Netherlands – in 1682.
Grote Kerk
Overijssel
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.24 MILES
At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…
0.09 MILES
People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…
8.11 MILES
This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…
0.12 MILES
Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…
18.17 MILES
The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…
27.55 MILES
Batavialand's centrepiece is a replica of a 17th-century Dutch merchant frigate, the Batavia, which took 10 years to reconstruct. The original was a 17th…
20.65 MILES
This dazzling palace, 3.5km north of downtown Apeldoorn, was built in 1685 for William III, and Queen Wilhelmina lived here until 1962. Until 2021 its…
15.73 MILES
Schokland's islanders eked out an existence for hundreds of years on a long, narrow strip of land in the Zuiderzee. By the mid-19th century the clock had…
Nearby Overijssel attractions
0.03 MILES
Zwolle's Town Hall consists of the stately old council chamber and adjacent new wing, in front of which stands a statue of Adam (1881) by French sculptor…
0.09 MILES
0.12 MILES
0.18 MILES
The 15th-century Sassenpoort, built in 1409 at the southern end of Sassenstraat, is one of the remaining town gates and must surely be one of the country…
7.8 MILES
The oldest city gate of medieval Kampen to survive, the Koornmarktpoort was built next to the corn market in the 14th century and fortified with a twinset…
8.01 MILES
This sturdy, rectangular city gate was constructed in 1465 but rebuilt in a Renaissance style around 1615.
8.09 MILES
The city museum occupies the old and new town halls, the former a late Gothic masterpiece adorned with sculpted figures. The top-floor exhibit is devoted…
8.11 MILES
