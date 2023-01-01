For a deeper understanding of the Roman presence in the region and the ruins in the adjacent Archaeological Park, the engaging RömerMuseum is a must. In a striking building, the often hands-on exhibit covers a 400-year period, kicking off with the arrival of the Roman legions and ending with the colony’s 4th-century demise at the hands of marauding Germanic tribes.

Make your way along the floating ramps to learn how the Roman folk earned their money, worshipped, educated their kids, played and buried their dead. A highlight among the locally excavated treasures is the Roman ship.

The museum, which is located about 1.3km northwest of Xanten's train station and town centre, was built on the foundations of the Roman town baths, which have been partly excavated and can be admired in an adjacent hall.