A grand dame among Germany’s art repositories, the Museum Folkwang has sparkling digs designed by top British architect David Chipperfield. Galleries radiate out from inner courtyards and gardens of the glass-fronted building, providing a progressive setting for the works of 19th-century German and French masters. You'll find barely a big name missing from the permanent collection, which has artwork from brooding landscapes by German Romantics such as Caspar David Friedrich to boldly hued impressionist works by Monet and Van Gogh.

The museum also collects post-WWII masterpieces (Baselitz, Richter etc), selections of which are presented in temporary exhibits.