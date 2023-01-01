K20 Grabbeplatz

A collection that spans the arc of 20th-century artistic vision gives the K20 an enviable edge in the art world. It encompasses major works by Picasso, Matisse and Mondrian and more than 100 paintings and drawings by Paul Klee. Americans represented include Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol and Jasper Johns. Düsseldorf's own Joseph Beuys has a major presence as well.

A combination ticket with sister museum K21 Ständehaus costs €18 (concession/child €14/4). The two museums make up the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen.