Just west of the central Marktplatz, this memorial trains the spotlight on local persecution and resistance during the Third Reich. It reopened in 2015 after a complete reconstruction and expansion. The permanent exhibit addresses the topic of Düsseldorf's children and youth in the Third Reich.
Mahn-und Gedenkstätte Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf
