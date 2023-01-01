Landschaftspark Duisburg-Nord

Molten iron used to flow 24/7 from the fiery furnaces of this decommissioned ironworks that is now an urban oasis, performance space and all-ages adventure playground. You can free-climb its ore bunkers, dive in the former gas tank and climb to the top of the blast furnace. Visit at dusk from Friday to Sunday to witness the stunning light show created by British artist Jonathan Park. The visitors centre by the park entrance has maps and organises tours.

The park is about 7km north of the city centre and is served by tram 903 from Duisburg train station. The entrance is about 700m from the Landschaftspark-Nord stop.