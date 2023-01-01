K21 Ständehaus

A stately 19th-century parliament building forms a fabulously dichotomous setting for the cutting-edge art of the K21 – a collection only showcasing works created after the 1980s. Large-scale film and video installations and groups of works share space with site-specific rooms by an international cast of artists including Andreas Gursky, Candida Höfer, Bill Viola and Nam June Paik.

A combination ticket with the sister museum K20 Grabbeplatz costs €18 (concession/child €14/4). The two museums make up the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen.