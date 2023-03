Spearing the sky at the southern end of the Rheinuferpromenade, the Rheinturm, which is brilliantly lit at night, and has an observation deck at the 164m level of its overall height of 240m. There are various cafes and bars, and a revolving restaurant. Intriguingly, the circular portholes along the tower's shaft form a decimal clock.

The big building near the base is the Landtag, the state parliament of North Rhine–Westphalia.