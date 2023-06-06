Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf impresses with boundary-pushing architecture, zinging nightlife and an art scene to rival many higher-profile cities. It’s a posh and modern city that seems all buttoned-up business at first glance: banking, advertising, fashion and telecommunications are among the fields that have made North Rhine–Westphalia's capital one of Germany’s wealthiest cities. Yet all it takes is a few hours of bar-hopping around the Altstadt (the historical quarter along the Rhine) to realise that locals have no problem letting their hair down once they shed those Armani jackets.

  • K21 Ständehaus

    K21 Ständehaus

    Düsseldorf

    A stately 19th-century parliament building forms a fabulously dichotomous setting for the cutting-edge art of the K21 – a collection only showcasing works…

  • K20 Grabbeplatz

    K20 Grabbeplatz

    Düsseldorf

    A collection that spans the arc of 20th-century artistic vision gives the K20 an enviable edge in the art world. It encompasses major works by Picasso,…

  • Europe, Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf, Benrath, Schloss Benrath

    Schloss Benrath

    Düsseldorf

    About 10km south of the city centre, Schloss Benrath is a park-and-palace ensemble where elector Carl Theodor, a man of deep pockets and good taste, came…

  • Medienhafen

    Medienhafen

    Düsseldorf

    Where sweat once dripped off dockland workers’ foreheads, creative minds now forge ad campaigns and newspaper headlines. The Medienhafen (Media Harbour)…

  • Rheinturm

    Rheinturm

    Düsseldorf

    Spearing the sky at the southern end of the Rheinuferpromenade, the Rheinturm, which is brilliantly lit at night, and has an observation deck at the 164m…

  • Museum Kunstpalast

    Museum Kunstpalast

    Düsseldorf

    The Kunstpalast stages changing exhibitions drawn from its well-respected art collection and often presented in paradigm-shifting ways. As such, old…

  • Heinrich Heine Institut

    Heinrich Heine Institut

    Düsseldorf

    For a literary kick, swing by the Heinrich Heine Institut, where the 'Romanticism & Revolution' exhibit uses letters, portraits, first editions and…

  • Mahn-und Gedenkstätte Düsseldorf

    Mahn-und Gedenkstätte Düsseldorf

    Düsseldorf

    Just west of the central Marktplatz, this memorial trains the spotlight on local persecution and resistance during the Third Reich. It reopened in 2015…

