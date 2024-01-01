For a literary kick, swing by the Heinrich Heine Institut, where the 'Romanticism & Revolution' exhibit uses letters, portraits, first editions and manuscripts to document the life and career of this famed poet who was born in Düsseldorf in 1797. Heine’s birth house at Bolkerstrasse 53 now contains a literary bookshop and reading room.
