The favourite palace of archbishop and prince-elector Clemens August, Schloss Augustusburg is a precious rococo symphony designed by François Cuvilliés. It was further embellished by other big-name 18th-century architects including Balthasar Neumann, who dreamt up the ceremonial staircase – a dizzying symphony of stucco, sculpture and faux marble. On guided tours you’ll learn fascinating titbits about hygiene, dating and other aspects of daily life at court.

It is surrounded by a magnificent baroque garden as well as a lavish landscape garden created by Peter Joseph Lenné.