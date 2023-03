A short stroll from the palaces is the Max Ernst Museum, where nine rooms trace all creative phases of the Brühl-born Dadaist and surrealist (1891–1976). Pride of place goes to the 36 'D-paintings' that Ernst created as an expression of love for his fourth wife Dorothea Tanning. Another highlight is the spooky collage novels, which are graphic works exploring the darkest crevices of the subconscious.

An audioguide may be rented for €2.