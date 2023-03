The Museum Schnütgen is an exquisite repository of medieval religious art and sculpture from the Rhineland region presented within the serene ambience of the Romanesque Cäcilienkirche, one of Cologne's oldest churches. Outstanding works include the Parler Bust, a crucifix from St George and the ivory Comb of St Heribert.

A combination ticket with the adjacent Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum costs €10 (concession €7).