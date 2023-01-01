Art, history, architecture and spirituality form a harmonious tapestry in this spectacular collection of the Archdiocese of Cologne's religious treasures. Called Kolumba, the building encases the ruins of the late-Gothic church of St Kolumba, its layers of foundations going back to Roman times, and the Madonna in the Ruins chapel, built on the site in 1950. Exhibits span the arc of religious artistry from the early days of Christianity to the present. Don't miss the 12th-century carved ivory crucifix.

Other exhibits include Coptic textiles, Gothic reliquaries and medieval painting juxtaposed with works by Bauhaus legend Andor Weiniger in edgy room installations.

The museum is yet another magnificent design by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, 2009 winner of the Pritzker Prize, the ‘architectural Oscar’.