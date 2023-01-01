Beethoven-Haus Bonn

Star composer Ludwig van Beethoven was born in 1770 in this rather humble townhouse, where today original scores, letters, paintings and instruments, including his last grand piano, offer insight into his work, routines and feelings. Of special note are the huge ear trumpets he used to combat his growing deafness. Tickets are also good for the new media exhibit in the adjacent building, where you can experience the composer’s genius during a spacey, interactive 3D multimedia tour.

Contemplate his life in a near-hidden garden out back, and stroke your inner Schroeder (of Peanuts fame) in the Beethoven-bust-filled gift shop.