Adjoining the Kunstmuseum Bonn, the Bundeskunsthalle (Federal Art Hall) is another striking space that brings in blockbuster exhibits from around the world. Despite the name, the hall doesn't necessarily showcase serious art; it also has exhibits that delve into the realms of history, science, technology and the environment.

The building itself, by Viennese architect Gustav Peichl, is striking and easily recognised by the three sky-blue glass-tipped cones jutting from the rooftop garden. The 16 columns represent the 16 states of Germany.