Did you know that the airbag and MP3 technology were invented in Germany? You will, after visiting the Deutsches Museum Bonn. This pint-size subsidiary of the blockbuster Munich mothership highlights German research and technology since WWII with plenty of buttons to push and knobs to pull.

The 100 or so exhibits highlight achievements in six scientific fields: physics, chemistry, biology, medical technology, ecology, and aviation and space travel. The museum is around 6km south of the city centre.