Kunstmuseum Bonn

Bonn

Getty Images/Canopy

Beyond its dramatic foyer, the Kunstmuseum Bonn presents 20th-century works, especially by August Macke and other Rhenish expressionists, as well as such post-WWII avant-gardists as Beuys, Baselitz and Kiefer. It has a vigorous schedule of special exhibitions showcasing various facets of contemporary art.

Competing with the art is the stark beauty of the building itself. Blueprinted by Axel Schultes, a Berlin-based architect, it juxtaposes airiness with strict geometric structures that play with light and shadow. Note especially the dramatic main staircase, the shape of which resembles an hourglass.

Suggest an Edit