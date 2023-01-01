Beyond its dramatic foyer, the Kunstmuseum Bonn presents 20th-century works, especially by August Macke and other Rhenish expressionists, as well as such post-WWII avant-gardists as Beuys, Baselitz and Kiefer. It has a vigorous schedule of special exhibitions showcasing various facets of contemporary art.

Competing with the art is the stark beauty of the building itself. Blueprinted by Axel Schultes, a Berlin-based architect, it juxtaposes airiness with strict geometric structures that play with light and shadow. Note especially the dramatic main staircase, the shape of which resembles an hourglass.