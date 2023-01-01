The Museum Koenig is a natural history museum but it’s hardly your usual dead-animal zoo. The ‘Savannah’ exhibit re-creates an entire habitat with theatrical flourishes: elephants drinking at a watering hole, a jaguar holed up with its kill and vultures surveying the scene from above. In the 'Rainforest' diorama elephants come 'alive' through telescopes while a colossal sea elephant watches over the ‘Arctic’ exhibit, and a condor with a 3m wingspan surveys the ‘World of Birds’.