GERMANY, BONN - JUNE 14: Bonn at the Rhine river, the former federal capital and since the move of the federal government to Berlin, federal city. Interior view Museum Alexander Koenig, Zoological Research Museum and Natural History Museum. (Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

U. Baumgarten via Getty Images

The Museum Koenig is a natural history museum but it’s hardly your usual dead-animal zoo. The ‘Savannah’ exhibit re-creates an entire habitat with theatrical flourishes: elephants drinking at a watering hole, a jaguar holed up with its kill and vultures surveying the scene from above. In the 'Rainforest' diorama elephants come 'alive' through telescopes while a colossal sea elephant watches over the ‘Arctic’ exhibit, and a condor with a 3m wingspan surveys the ‘World of Birds’.

