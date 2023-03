The 1913 Nibelungenhalle is a temple-like shrine to the composer Richard Wagner, decorated with scenes from his opera cycle Ring of the Nibelungen. Part of the ensemble is the Drachenhöhle, a musty walkway that wraps around the hall and culminates at a pond inhabited by a 13m-long moss-draped stone dragon. Tickets are also good for the small reptile zoo with pythons, anacondas and crocodiles.

Tram 66 heads to the bottom of the hill from Bonn Hauptbahnhof; from here it's a 1.2km walk.