Festung Ehrenbreitstein

On the right bank of the Rhine, 118m above the river, this fortress proved indestructible to all but Napoleonic troops, who levelled it in 1801. To prove a point, the Prussians rebuilt it as one of Europe’s mightiest fortifications. There are fabulous views from its ramparts and viewing platform. Inside are several museums, including an excellent regional museum, photography museum and archaeological museum, as well as restaurants, bars and cafes. It's accessible by car, on foot or by cable car.