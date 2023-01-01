A vision of crenellated towers, ornate gables and medieval-style fortifications, Schloss Stolzenfels rises above the Rhine’s left bank 5km south of the city centre. In 1823, the future Prussian king Friedrich Wilhelm IV had the castle – ruined by the French – rebuilt as his summer residence; guests included Queen Victoria. Today, the rooms remain largely as the king left them, with paintings, weapons, armour and furnishings from the mid-19th century. Take bus 650 from the Hauptbahnhof.