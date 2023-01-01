Reichsburg

Like many others in the area, Cochem's original 11th-century castle fell victim to French troops in 1689, then stood ruined for centuries until wealthy Berliner Louis Ravene snapped it up for a pittance in 1868 and had it restored to its current – if not always architecturally faithful – glory. The 40-minute tours (some in English; leaflet/audioguide otherwise available) take in the decorative rooms that reflect 1000 years' worth of tastes and styles.

In summer, various themed tours, such as musical or ghost tours, are available; check the website for details. Its restaurant hosts four-hour banquets (including castle tour adult/child €49/24.50) on Friday and Saturday evenings, attended by costumed staff, with wine served in a clay tumbler that you get to keep, culminating in a knighting ceremony.