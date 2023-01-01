Bundesbank Bunker

Camouflaged as residential buildings and built to survive a nuclear war, this extraordinary Cold War secret bunker owned by the German Federal Bank was stocked with 15 billion Deutsche Marks to roll out in the event of war. One-hour guided tours descend 100 steps into the bunker, where the year-round temperature is 12 degrees Celsius (bring a jacket). From May to October, shuttle buses run from the tourist office; otherwise it's a steep 1km walk or drive from the centre.