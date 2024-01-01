Burg Metternich

Moselle Valley

Above Beilstein looms Burg Metternich, a ruined hilltop castle reached via a footpath off Im Mühlental (at the top of cobbled Bachstrasse). Built in 1129, it was destroyed by French troops during the Nine Years' War (1688–97). Today you can visit the ruins and have a glass of local wine at the courtyard cafe.

