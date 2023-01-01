Loreley Besucherzentrum

On the edge of the plateau above the Loreley outcrop, 4km southeast of St Goarshausen, this visitors centre covers the Loreley myth and local flora, fauna, shipping and winemaking traditions through an English-signed multimedia exhibit and German-language 3D film. Major works underway here include new walking trails, an improved viewing platform 190m above the river and a hotel; all are due for completion by late 2019.

From April to October, bus 535 runs from St Goarshausen's Marktplatz. Alternatively, the 400-step Treppenweg begins at the base of the breakwater.