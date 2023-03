At the tip of a narrow breakwater jutting into the Rhine, a bronze sculpture of Loreley's famous maiden perches lasciviously atop a rocky platform. Access to the breakwater car park is 2.5km south of St Goarshausen. From the car park, you can walk the 600m out to the sculpture, from where there are fantastic views of both riverbanks, but be aware that the rough path is made from jagged slate, and the gentler sandy lower path is often underwater.