At the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle Rivers and the convergence of three low mountain ranges – the Hunsrück, the Eifel and the Westerwald – the Romans founded a military stronghold they named Confluentes for the site’s supreme strategic value. Modern-day Koblenz is a park- and flower-filled city that serves as both the northern gateway to the Romantic Rhine Valley and the northeastern gateway to the Moselle Valley, making it an ideal starting point for exploring the region.
On the right bank of the Rhine, 118m above the river, this fortress proved indestructible to all but Napoleonic troops, who levelled it in 1801. To prove…
At the point of confluence of the Moselle and the Rhine, the ‘German Corner’ is dominated by a soaring statue of Kaiser Wilhelm I on horseback, in the…
A vision of crenellated towers, ornate gables and medieval-style fortifications, Schloss Stolzenfels rises above the Rhine’s left bank 5km south of the…
Spread over 1700 sq metres of the striking glass Forum Confluentes building, Koblenz' Mittelrhein-Museum's displays span 2000 years of the region’s…
In the Altstadt, the arched walkway at Am Plan square’s northeastern corner leads to the Catholic Liebfrauenkirche, built in a harmonious hotchpotch of…
Once the property of the Order of the Teutonic Knights, the Deutschherrenhaus is now home to the Ludwig Museum, which showcases post-1945 and contemporary…
Adjoining a lovely formal garden is Koblenz’ oldest church, Basilika St Kastor. Established in the 9th century, it was rebuilt in the 12th century. In…
The Historiensäule portrays 2000 years of Koblenz history in 10 scenes perched one atop the other – the WWII period, for instance, is represented by a…
