Overview

At the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle Rivers and the convergence of three low mountain ranges – the Hunsrück, the Eifel and the Westerwald – the Romans founded a military stronghold they named Confluentes for the site’s supreme strategic value. Modern-day Koblenz is a park- and flower-filled city that serves as both the northern gateway to the Romantic Rhine Valley and the northeastern gateway to the Moselle Valley, making it an ideal starting point for exploring the region.