At the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle Rivers and the convergence of three low mountain ranges – the Hunsrück, the Eifel and the Westerwald – the Romans founded a military stronghold they named Confluentes for the site’s supreme strategic value. Modern-day Koblenz is a park- and flower-filled city that serves as both the northern gateway to the Romantic Rhine Valley and the northeastern gateway to the Moselle Valley, making it an ideal starting point for exploring the region.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Festung Ehrenbreitstein

    Festung Ehrenbreitstein

    Koblenz

    On the right bank of the Rhine, 118m above the river, this fortress proved indestructible to all but Napoleonic troops, who levelled it in 1801. To prove…

  • Deutsches Eck

    Deutsches Eck

    Koblenz

    At the point of confluence of the Moselle and the Rhine, the ‘German Corner’ is dominated by a soaring statue of Kaiser Wilhelm I on horseback, in the…

  • Schloss Stolzenfels

    Schloss Stolzenfels

    Koblenz

    A vision of crenellated towers, ornate gables and medieval-style fortifications, Schloss Stolzenfels rises above the Rhine’s left bank 5km south of the…

  • Mittelrhein-Museum

    Mittelrhein-Museum

    Koblenz

    Spread over 1700 sq metres of the striking glass Forum Confluentes building, Koblenz' Mittelrhein-Museum's displays span 2000 years of the region’s…

  • Liebfrauenkirche

    Liebfrauenkirche

    Koblenz

    In the Altstadt, the arched walkway at Am Plan square’s northeastern corner leads to the Catholic Liebfrauenkirche, built in a harmonious hotchpotch of…

  • Ludwig Museum

    Ludwig Museum

    Koblenz

    Once the property of the Order of the Teutonic Knights, the Deutschherrenhaus is now home to the Ludwig Museum, which showcases post-1945 and contemporary…

  • Basilika St Kastor

    Basilika St Kastor

    Koblenz

    Adjoining a lovely formal garden is Koblenz’ oldest church, Basilika St Kastor. Established in the 9th century, it was rebuilt in the 12th century. In…

  • Historiensäule

    Historiensäule

    Koblenz

    The Historiensäule portrays 2000 years of Koblenz history in 10 scenes perched one atop the other – the WWII period, for instance, is represented by a…

