At the point of confluence of the Moselle and the Rhine, the ‘German Corner’ is dominated by a soaring statue of Kaiser Wilhelm I on horseback, in the bombastic style of the late 19th century. After the original was destroyed in WWII, the stone pedestal remained empty – as a testament to lost German unity – until, post-reunification, a copy was re-erected in 1993. Flowery parks stretch southwest, linking up with a grassy riverfront promenade running southward along the Rhine.