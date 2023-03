The LandesMuseum charts the cultural history of the region back to the days of the Neanderthals. Each of the seven themed galleries brims with fascinating treasures, including a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal skull, a rare blue Roman glass vessel from the 1st century AD, and, in the new 'Celts in the Rhineland' exhibit, gold jewellery unearthed from the grave of a Celtic princess.