Dating to the 15th century and much restored, the old city hall has fine bells that ring daily at noon and 5pm. The Gothic tower is festooned with statues of old city notables, and the plaza out front is popular with wedding parties. Note that the main entrance is closed until at least January 2019 because of construction work. Follow signs to the temporary entrance.
Historisches Rathaus
Cologne
