Käthe Kollwitz (1867–1945) was a famous early 20th-century German artist whose social and political awareness lent a tortured power to her lithographs, graphics, woodcuts, sculptures and drawings. This museum presents an extensive overview of her work, including the famous cycle called Ein Weberaufstand (A Weavers’ Revolt, 1897).

Enter through an arcade, then take the glass-walled lift to the 4th floor.