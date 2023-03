This ethno-museum makes a bold opening statement with a huge rice barn from Sulawesi filling its cavernous lobby. Beyond here are three floors of theme-based exhibits (art, living, death and the afterlife, religions etc) on the cultures of the world; fear not about getting your knuckles rapped – many are interactive and you're encouraged to touch.

A combination ticket with the adjacent Museum Schnütgen costs €10 (concession €7).