Kölnisches Stadtmuseum

Cologne

The Kölnisches Stadtmuseum, in the former medieval armoury, explores all facets of Cologne's history. Although the permanent exhibit remains closed while undergoing rehabilitation following water damage suffered in 2017, the dedicated curators mount excellent themed temporary exhibits that shed light on the things that make Cologne unique.

