If you look at Cologne’s coat of arms, you’ll see what looks like 11 apostrophes. In fact, the squiggles represent St Ursula and 11,000 virgins who were martyred in Cologne in the 4th century. Today's basilica stands atop the Roman graveyard where the virgins’ remains were allegedly found during the building's construction. In the 17th century, the richly ornamented baroque Goldene Kammer (Golden Chamber) was built to house their relics.