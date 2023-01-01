Schokoladenmuseum

This boat-shaped, high-tech temple to the art of chocolate making has plenty of engaging exhibits on the 5000-year cultural history of the ‘elixir of the gods’ (as the Aztecs called it) as well as on the cocoa-growing process. The walk-through tropical forest is a highlight, although most visitors are more enthralled by the glass-walled miniature production facility and a sample at the chocolate fountain.

You can also learn about the mysteries of truffle making, find out how chocolate bunnies are born, have a bespoke chocolate bar created in the workshop and, of course, stop in the museum shop to stock up on your favourite flavours.