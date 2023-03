In a 19th-century customs building, this museum is an imaginative Germany-focused tribute to the sporting life from antiquity to today. There are exhibits on the 1936 Berlin and 1972 Munich Olympic Games and extensive exhibits on football, cycling, boxing and winter sports. A new gallery addresses new sports trends including surfing, skateboarding and BMX.

On the miniature football field on the rooftop you can kick with a view of the cathedral.