Part of Brühl's park-and-palace ensemble, Jagdschloss Falkenlust is a petite rococo jewel designed by François Cuvilliés as a hunting palace. This is where prince-bishop Clemens August liked to indulge his fancy for falconry, followed by lavish banquets in an opulently furnished setting, which has largely survived in original condition.

Also a gem is the adjacent chapel, which is awash with shells, minerals and crystals. Another building houses an exhibit on falconry and a re-created falconer's workshop.