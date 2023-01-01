MKM Museum Küppersmühle für Moderne Kunst

One of the biggest collections of German art created after 1945 is on display at this humongous historical mill and grain storage silo in the Inner Harbour district. It was converted by Swiss Pritzker Prize–winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, who are building a new extension due to open in 2019. From Baselitz and Kiefer to Richter, all the big names are showcased beneath the lofty ceilings; there are up to six international art exhibits annually.