This museum is famous for its vast collection of modern international sculpture by artists including Archipenko, Giacometti, Kollwitz, Ernst and Chillida. The works are presented in a vast and impressive glass-fronted cube, while a second building showcases the works of Duisburg-born sculptor Wilhelm Lehmbruck, for whom the museum is named. More than three dozen sculptures are planted throughout the lovely surrounding park.

The museum is in a park about 500m from the Hauptbahnhof.