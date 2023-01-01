The Tetraeder is one of the most striking stops on the Ruhr Valley's Industrial Heritage Trail. The airy 60m-high installation by Wolfgang Christ is a triangular pyramid made from steel pipes atop a massive slag-heap-turned-landscape-park. You can climb the Tetraeder via 'floating' staircases suspended from steel cables, which lead to viewing platforms. Views of the surprisingly green, yet undeniably industrial, surrounds are impressive rather than conventionally beautiful. At night, the illuminated Tetraeder glows from afar.

It's about 3km northeast of Bottrop Hauptbahhhof.