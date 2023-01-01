Red Dot Design Museum

Part of the Zeche Zollverein colliery-turned-cultural centre, this museum showcases the best in contemporary design in the former stoker's hall, creatively adapted by British architect Norman Foster. In a perfect marriage of space and function, this four-storey maze incorporates many of the original fixtures: bathtubs balance on grated walkways, bike helmets dangle from snake-like heating ducts, and beds perch atop a large oven. All objects are winners of the Red Dot award, the Oscar of the design world.