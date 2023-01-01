Eisenbahnmuseum Bochum

Fans of historical trains have plenty to admire at this vast museum, which displays around 120 steam locomotives (many puffing away), coaches and wagons dating back as far as 1853. A highlight is the meticulously restored Salonwagen (parlour car) from 1937, which transported everyone from Nazi politicians and American generals to Queen Elizabeth II and the Shah of Iran.

The museum is located about 12km southwest of the centre in the suburb of Dahlhausen. From Bahnhof Dahlhausen, it's a 1.4km walk or a ride on the historical shuttle (Sundays only) to get to the museum.