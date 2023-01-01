Deutsches Fussball Museum

This vast shrine to the nation's passion and obsession is a place of pilgrimage not only for German football fans. Inside a futuristic building next to the Hauptbahnhof is an emotional multimedia and sometimes interactive tribute to the game and Germany's role in shaping its history. Learn about stars such as Franz Beckenbauer, relive historic matches or fancy yourself a commentator.

The treasure chamber holds replicas of the four World Cups and three European trophies won by the Mannschaft (Germany's national team). Online tickets are a couple of euro cheaper.