Close to the train station, this exquisite late-Gothic church is easily recognised by its neo-Gothic twin spires, which are undergoing restoration. One is complete and aglow with green, while the other is under wraps until at least 2020. The interior is bathed in colours from stained-glass windows, including one from 1520 showing Jesus and his disciples enjoying a Westphalian Last Supper of ham, beer and native pumpernickel bread.