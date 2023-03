Dating to 1280, the Reinoldi church is named after the city’s patron saint. As the story goes, after Reinold was martyred in Cologne, the carriage containing his coffin rolled all the way to Dortmund, stopping on the site of the church. There’s a statue of him, opposite Charlemagne, at the entrance to the choir.

Of outstanding artistic merit is the late-Gothic high altar. There are good views from the bell tower.