The Zollern II/IV Coal Mine was considered a 'model mine' when operation began in 1902. It boasted state-of-the-art technology and fantastic architecture, including an art nouveau machine hall and a castle-like administration building adorned with gables and onion-domed towers. An innovative exhibit documents the harsh realities of life as a miner, with plenty of interactive and child-oriented programs.

Zollern is in the suburb of Bövingshausen, about 10km west of central Dortmund.

It's one of eight industrial museums across the region linked under the LWL Industrial Museum banner.