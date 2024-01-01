This municipal memorial uses the original rooms and cells of a Nazi prison as a backdrop for a grim exhibit about Dortmund during the Third Reich. Over 66,000 people were imprisoned here, many tortured and killed. It's north of the Hauptbahnhof, just beyond the multiplex cinema.
Mahn- und Gedenkstätte Steinwache
Dortmund
