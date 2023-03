The 4th and 5th floors of the Dortmunder U creative complex are home to the Museum am Ostwall, an art-world star thanks to its far-reaching collection of all major 20th- and 21st-century genres, from expressionism to art informel, fluxus to op art and concrete art. This translates into works by Macke, Nolde, Beuys and Paik as well as such living artists as Jochen Gerz, and Anna and Bernhard Blume.

Curators draw on the vast collection to present new selections annually. Free audioguide.